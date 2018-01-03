Latest road conditions and traffic accidents

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation:

HORRY COUNTY

- Collision with no injuries along US HWY 501 near Hardee Dealership (State Road 26- 1010) 3:43 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY

- No collisions to report at this time

DARLINGTON COUNTY

- Collision with no injuries on Ruby Road 3:47 AM

MARION COUNTY

- Collision with no injuries on SC 576 SB near Marion/Mullins exit 2:31 AM

