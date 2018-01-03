HCFR, Conway FD at scene of house trailer fire in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Department at the scene of a double-wide house trailer fire at 3727 Mill Hill Rd, according to a tweet from HCFR.

As of about 2:35 p.m., crews have knocked down the fire. A called advised everyone was out of the home, HCFR says. The scene is still active.

