Hwy. 17 Bypass reopened at Hwy. 501 after 6-car accident

View of the six-car accident from the WMBF News Tower Camera. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Highway 17 Bypass is now reopened in both directions at Highway 501 after ice on the roadways and a six-car accident, according to city officials.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department was working the six-car accident at Bypass 17 and Hwy 501, according to a tweet from Myrtle Beach fire.

The bypass was be closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

Myrtle Beach Police confirmed that the bridge over 501 had ice on the roadway and multiple collisions have occurred.

