Police: Individuals captured after armed robbery reported at Myrtle Beach motel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Several individuals have been detained at a motel on Ocean Blvd. near 19th Ave. South after a report of an armed robbery, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police.

Crosby confirms the call is listed as an armed robbery. This is all the information available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

