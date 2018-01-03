Vehicle fire closes lane on SC-31 at Robert M. Grissom Parkway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Vehicle fire closes lane on SC-31 at Robert M. Grissom Parkway

Car fire on Grissom Parkway. (Source: Kelly Elizabeth Allen) Car fire on Grissom Parkway. (Source: Kelly Elizabeth Allen)
Car fire on Grisson (Source: Shannon Carroca) Car fire on Grisson (Source: Shannon Carroca)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle fire on SC-31 southbound one mile north of Robert M. Grissom Parkway has one lane closed, according to officials.

The SC Department of Transportation is reporting that the right lane is closed.

A viewer send in a photo showing a plume of black smoke rising over Robert M. Grissom Parkway. 

