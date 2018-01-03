Darlington PD seeking to locate man suspected of breach of trust with fraudulent intent

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to a press release from Darlington PD.

The suspect, Kendall Emmanuel Williamson, allegedly defrauded multiple people while operating a vehicle repair shop in the city limits of Darlington.

If you have any information about the location of the suspect, contact Darlington PD at 843-398-4026 or call 843-398-4920.

