Darlington PD seeking to locate man suspected of breach of trust with fraudulent intent

By Nick Doria, Producer
Kendall Emmanuel Williamson (Source: Darlington PD) Kendall Emmanuel Williamson (Source: Darlington PD)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for four counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, according to a press release from Darlington PD.

The suspect, Kendall Emmanuel Williamson, allegedly defrauded multiple people while operating a vehicle repair shop in the city limits of Darlington.

If you have any information about the location of the suspect, contact Darlington PD at 843-398-4026 or call 843-398-4920.     

