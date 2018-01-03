Georgetown County reporting multiple accident as storm moves in

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County government and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are reporting a number of accidents and calls for service as the winter storm moves through the area.

"We're seeing quite a few accidents out there. Stay off the roads if possible and use extreme caution on roadways," Georgetown County tweeted.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the SCHP tweeted an image of several calls for service, including collisions on Pennyroyal Road, Ocean Highway at Brookgreen Gardens, US-17 southbound at US-17 Business, 6004 Highmarket Street, 66106 Highmarket Street, US-17 at Sandy Island Road, US-17 Alternate at Powell Road, and Highmarket St. east of St Delight Road.

