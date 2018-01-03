WATCH LIVE: Team coverage of the winter storm - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH LIVE: Team coverage of the winter storm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF News and First Alert Weather teams begin live coverage of the winter storm impacting our area at 4 p.m.

