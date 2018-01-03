WATCH LIVE: Team coverage of the winter storm

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
The following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation:More >>
The cold temperatures ensured the snow stuck to the ground. That inspired several Conway residents to go sledding.More >>
A pair of good Samaritans from Charlotte made the drive down to the Grand Strand Wednesday morning to help out as winter weather came to the area.More >>
Here is the latest list of confirmed closures, cancellations and delays due to Wednesday’s expected winter storm.More >>
Earlier in the day Wednesday, when the roads weren’t too severe, first responders were dealing with several accidents in Myrtle Beach.More >>
