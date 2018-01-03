Man charged with felony DUI in crash that killed 85-year-old woman in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An 85-year-old woman was killed in a two-car collision Tuesday evening in Florence, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Celebration Boulevard and South Cashua Drive in Florence around 7:40 p.m. The victim has been identified as Carrie Bell Martin, 85, of Florence.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

AIvin James Martin was charged Tuesday with felony DUI. He is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

