Deal Diva: Cutting costs when shopping organic foods

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's a new year, and here's to a new you!

As many make the decision to eat healthier, they're thinking about eating organic products. If saving money in the new year is another resolution, the Deal Diva explains how to do both.

Many of us know that, generally, organic foods are more expensive than conventional. According to agriculture experts, it has a lot to do with the production and handling of those foods.

Still, there are several ways to cut the costs and still enjoy organic.

Organic means choosing the products that limits your exposure to potentially harmful pesticides. According to Consumer Reports, it protects farmers and the environment.

However, consumers that know when to buy organic can save money. Consumer Reports recommends shoppers opt for the organic fruits and vegetables that offer the highest pesticide residue. This can include peaches, tangerines, green beans, strawberries and sweet potatoes.

When buying organic meat, the advantage is you're buying poultry and meat, which says the animals were raised without antibiotics.

Just like anything when shopping, compare prices. It's not hard to find organic products for the same price as conventional ones. You could even stumble across some products for less.

Nowadays, more grocers have dedicated entire sections to organic products, but when shopping organic, you want to pay close attention to the store-brand products.

According to Consumer Reports, research market surveys show store-labeled products tend to be 18 percent less than brand-name product versions.

Shoppers can also save a few dollars if they consider buying in bulk, just as long as they actually use all the food.

Sign up for the coupons, as many organic brands will provide coupons on their website for their products. Check the website of the brand you prefer, as there could be coupons and specials offers available.

Also, check your freezer aisles. Frozen organic vegetables may actually be cheaper than fresh vegetables, and according to Consumer Reports, the nutritional quality is actually similar.

For example, at the Bi-Lo grocery store in Myrtle Beach, a 10-ounce package of Bird's Eye Organic Fresh Green Beans was $3.29 and a 12-ounce package of Pero Family Farms was $3.99.

It's worth checking the weight of organic produce that's sold pre-packaged at a set price rather than by the pound. Consumer Reports said the amount in the package may exceed the weight listed.

