Horry County moves to OPCON 4 in anticipation of winter storm

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County has moved to Operating Condition Level 4 (OPCON 4) in anticipation of the winter storm.

This means the county is on “alert” status, which means that county officials are monitoring the situation and have begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and many local municipalities.

The Winter Storm Warning is still in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Click here to see the latest forecast track.

Officials from the county remind you:

Citizens unaccustomed to dealing with life-threatening aspects of severe cold should remember to keep exposure to a minimum. Frostbite is harmful and painful. Hypothermia, or low body temperature, can be lethal, and it is particularly hard on infants and the elderly. When the weather turns cold, don't go outdoors unless you have to. If you must go out, dress in layers and cover your ears, head, and hands. Remember, high wind speeds dramatically increase the effects of cold temperatures by increasing the "wind chill factor."

Remember the usual emergency supplies: a flashlight and batteries, a battery-powered radio, extra non-perishable food and water, extra medicines and baby items, and first-aid supplies.

Freezing temperatures can burst water pipes in homes that lack heat or proper insulation. Wrap exposed pipes or take other measures to insulate them from the cold.

Prepare a place indoors for pets. Move farm animals to shelters and have extra feed and water available.

Be aware of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire if using alternative sources for electricity, heating or cooking.

NEVER operate a portable generator indoors.

Residents are encouraged to check on elderly and at-risk neighbors and relatives due to the increased potential for power outages and cold temperatures.

Use extra caution when traveling on bridges, overpasses, and infrequently traveled roadways, which tend to freeze first. Even at above freezing temperatures, if the conditions are wet, motorists may encounter ice in shady or exposed roadways (bridges).

Monitor local media for the most up to date storm-related information.

