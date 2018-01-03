Man barricaded in Florence Co. home in police custody

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who barricaded himself inside a home early Wednesday morning has been taken into custody, according to Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a disorderly person at a home on Backwoods Road. At some point, the man barricaded himself inside the home and fired several shots. SWAT was called and the suspect was taken into custody, Nunn confirmed.

