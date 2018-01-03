No injuries reported in early-morning residential fire in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a residential fire at 4365 Lake Circle, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The first units on scene are reporting a working fire in a single-family home; crews have knocked the fire down, the tweet states.

All occupants of the home have been accounted for; no one was injured in the incident.

