Electric companies prepare for winter weather

Frontier landline phone service in some Florence County areas are down as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
SCDOT is responding to areas of the state affected by the winter weather. Wintry precipitation is expected to continue throughout the eastern half of the state during the day.More >>
Here is the latest list of confirmed closures, cancellations and delays due to Wednesday’s expected winter storm.More >>
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The following collision and traffic incidents are currently being reported by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the SC Department of Transportation: - Collision with no injuries on George Bishop Pky (on the bridge) at Fantasy Harbour Blvd -Collision with no injuries on US-501 South on the US-501 portion at Dick Scobee Road - Collision with no injuries on 4630 Dick Pond Rd at SC544 near SmartStop Self Storage COLLISION:NO INJURY IN...More >>
Crews have responded to downed power lines across U.S. 17 in Pawleys Island.More >>
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.More >>
Customers of Capital One bank might think they are seeing double, or in some cases triple, as the same transaction is being subtracted from their accounts multiple times.More >>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
If he attends, Trump will become the first sitting president to attend the College Football Playoff title game since it's inception in 2014.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!More >>
