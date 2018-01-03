Electric companies prepare for winter weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - With winter weather on the way, electric companies are making sure they're ready to deal with any power outages. Managers at Horry Electric Cooperative say they have extra trucks ready for the storm. Right now, the company has around 50 prepared trucks.

"We want to make sure we're fueled up, want to make sure we have fuel coming, so if we need it we got it. Matericals we checked the warehouse, stocked the trucks make sure when we get out there we have materials on the trucks to restore power, ya know, to put lines back up when trees fall through them," said Operations Manager Burroughs Noble.

The snow we see tomorrow might be here to stay, since temperatures won't warm up until next week. While temperatures are going down, your electric bill might be going up.

"One week of this type weather could cost an electric bill, compared to the previous month, one week could cause your bill to double," explains Marketing Manager Eddy BlackBurn.

There are things you can do to try to keep that bill down. Blackbourn explains leaving your heat at anything below 68 degrees could save you around 2%-3% per degree.

Another thing you can do is make sure not to bring up your heat by more than two degrees at a time. Gradually bring the temperature up or down so your heater does not have to work as hard. And make sure your doors and windows are tightly closed.

"Home needs weather stripping, proper sealing around the windows and doors. All of that is extremely critical especially in this type of weather. It's always important but it really really shows up in your energy use if a home is not up to par," said Blackburn.

