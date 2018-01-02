One killed, six injured in two-vehicle crash in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and six others were injured following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Florence, according to police.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the crash happened before 7:45 p.m. at Cashua Drive and Celebration Boulevard.

The Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

