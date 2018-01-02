Two arrested, one sought following four armed home invasions in Longs area

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects have been arrested and one is being sought in connection with four armed home invasions that happened in November and December in the Longs area.

According to information from Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, Quintus D. Faison, 23, of Longs, and Maurice L. Bellamy, 30, of Longs, are each facing multiple counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm.

Both are currently in jail at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to incident reports from the HCPD, the first incident happened on Nov. 1 at a home on West Bear Grass Road near Loris.

The victim said he was in the bathtub with his wife when one of the suspects came into the bathroom with a bandana covering his face and holding an AR-15 rifle.

According to the report, the suspects made off with $10,000 in cash.

A second home invasion reportedly happened on Dec. 1, again on West Bear Grass Road. One of the suspects went into the residence with an AK-style rifle and said he was there for the money, an HCPD incident report stated.

The suspect made off with a wallet, purse and keys to the victim’s van, which was driven away from the home.

“The complainant did take the opportunity to fire one shot from his pistol at the driver’s side of the van,” the report stated.

A third incident reportedly happened on Dec. 22 at a home on Myrtle West Drive. The HCPD report stated the three suspects robbed the people inside the home at gunpoint, stealing multiple items.

One of the victims at this home invasion told police that a suspect hit him in the face with a gun and put the barrel to the back of his head and forced him into the home, where his wife was, according to the report.

Once inside, the three suspects allegedly made the man and his wife lay down while they “destroyed the house looking for items,” the report stated.

They reportedly took jewelry and a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

The last home invasion reportedly took place on Dec. 28 at a home on North Highway 905.

According to an incident report, two of the suspects came into the home armed with guns and demanded money.

The victims said the suspects took multiple items and a vehicle that was registered to one of the residents.

Police continue to look for the third suspect, Dale Ford, who is wanted for four counts each of armed robbery, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

He was last seen in the Freemont area of Horry County. Ford is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

