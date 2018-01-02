Two lanes of U.S. 501 northbound at Carolina Forest Boulevard closed due to traffic crash

Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night for Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, coastal Horry, inland Georgetown, coastal Georgetown, central Horry and northern Horry.More >>
A man who barricaded himself inside a home early Wednesday morning has been taken into custody, according to Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a residential fire at 4635 Lake Circle, according to a tweet from HCFR.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson visited the WMBF newsroom Tuesday afternoon to talk about his office’s outlook for 2018.More >>
Starting this month, the Hartsville Police Department will use new software and printers to issue electronic tickets. The new system is a part of a federal statewide mandate to get unsafe drivers off the roads.More >>
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.More >>
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.More >>
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.More >>
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.More >>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!More >>
The president's Tuesday evening tweet came in response to Kim's New Year's address, in which he repeated fiery nuclear threats against the United States.More >>
A York County woman was charged with child neglect after she reportedly had drugs and engaged in sexual activities in her parked car while her children were inside on Friday.More >>
The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.More >>
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.More >>
