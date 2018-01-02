Two lanes of U.S. 501 northbound at Carolina Forest Boulevard closed due to traffic crash

A crash on U.S. 501 near Carolina Forest Boulevard has resulted in injuries. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The left two lanes of U.S. 501 northbound at Carolina Forest Boulevard are closed due to a crash, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Information on the S.C. Highway Patrol’s website states the crash happened at 8:43 p.m.

The SCHP lists it as a collision with injuries. No other information was immediately available.

