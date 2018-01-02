Man with memory issues who may have been wandering in the cold f - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man with memory issues who may have been wandering in the cold found safe

Bill Jones (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office) Bill Jones (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man with memory issues who may have been wandering in the severe winter weather has been found safe, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. 

According to an earlier press release from the GCSO, 67-year-old Bill Jones had last been seen at the Speedway convenience store in Murrells Inlet.

