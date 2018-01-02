Humane Society reminds pet owners to protect their pets during cold winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The cold weather that is impacting the Grand Strand for the first few days of 2018 isn’t being felt by just humans.

Pets are also susceptible to the frigid temperatures’ impacts. For that reason, the Grand Strand Humane Society is offering a number of tips to make sure the area’s four-legged friends are well taken care of.

“Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s probably too cold for your pet, so keep your animals inside,” a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page stated. “If left outdoors, pets can freeze, become disoriented, lost, stolen, injured or killed.”

The Humane Society of the United States encourages people to contact local law enforcement agencies if they come across pets that are left outside in extreme temperatures, especially without food and shelter. Their owners are at risk of facing criminal charges.

As for trips outside to the bathroom or for other reasons, the GSHS advises that repeatedly bringing pets out of the cold and into the dry heat of a home can cause itchy, flaking skin. Pet owners are encouraged to keep their home humidified and towel dry their animals as soon as they come inside.

People should also not shave their dogs down to the skin in the winter, as a longer coat will provide more warmth.

After each walk, residents should also wash and dry their pets’ feet and stomach to remove ice, salt and chemicals, according to the GSHS. They should also check for cracks in paw pads or redness between the toes.

For more tips, see below:

