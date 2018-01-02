How to send us your pictures and video of severe winter weather

Photo tweeted by @VannagrammyLiz of a snowman at the beach during winter weather in Myrtle Beach in the year 2000. (Source: @VannagrammyLiz on Twitter)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A severe winter storm is expected to impact our area Wednesday, and we’re counting on you, our viewers, to show us how the storm is impacting you.

First and foremost: STAY SAFE. Never put yourself at risk to capture a photo or image. Do not go out on icy roads or streets to get a shot, and bundle up if you plan on going outside.

Make sure to include your name, your location, the time of day the image or video was captured, and any other information you think is relevant.

Here’s how you can send us your photos and video:

-Email pics@wmbfnews.com

-Post them on the WMBF News Facebook page.

-Tweet or DM them to @WMBFNews on Twitter with the hashtag #WinterWX

-Message or tag @WMBFNews on Instagram

-Upload them to our viewer content galleries at: http://newsnation.wmbfnews.com

We may feature your image online and even on air during our news broadcasts!

