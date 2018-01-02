PHOTOS: Fountains around our area left frozen by winter weather

The Myrtle Beach City Hall fountain was also frozen over. (Source: Michael Walter)

The fountain outside the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce was frozen solid Tuesday morning. (Source: Michael Walter)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The below-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning left many fountains around our area frozen solid, providing the opportunity for some beautiful pictures.

WMBF News Chief Photographer Michael Walter captured photos and video of the fountain at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce frozen solid, as well as the fountain outside the Myrtle Beach City Hall.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a fountain in downtown Conway that was also frozen over.

Temperatures aren’t expected to let up soon – the WMBF First Alert Weather team forecasts highs in the 30s through the end of the week, with lows in the teens.

View the latest First Alert forecast here, including details on the upcoming winter storm that’s expected to bring a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow to our area Wednesday.

