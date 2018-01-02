SCDOT, Myrtle Beach prepare for winter storm

A truck being loaded with salt to be delivered to coastal communities south of us. (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has crews preparing for the winter storm forecast to move up the coastal area beginning Wednesday.

SCDOT workers in the coastal counties in the Lowcountry, Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are being resupplied with de-icing materials on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The SCDOT shared images of Randolph Trucking, Inc. loading salt from the SCDOT Shop Road salt shed into trucks on Tuesday for transfer to the coast. The contractor is taking salt to sheds in North Charleston, Dorchester, Beaufort, Jasper and Berkeley counties.

Coastal county crews are prepared to begin pre-treating roads and bridges, depending on the latest updated forecast, the SCDOT post . Special attention is being given to monitoring bridge decks, which ice over first during winter weather.

Crews in our area are preparing a brine solution to deploy on the roads and bridges before they potentially freeze. Hear from one crew member on how they are preparing the brine.

Upstate crews are preparing for the storm, and will either support the coastal counties with crews and equipment, or focus on the Upstate, should the winter weather take an unexpected turn in that direction, the SCDOT states.

“SCDOT will continue to monitor the storm and dispatch crews as necessary as long as the weather impacts South Carolina,” the Facebook post states. “SCDOT cautions drivers to avoid being out on the roads if possible when ice and snow are present. For motorists who need to travel, SCDOT advises extreme caution when approaching SCDOT crews and vehicles clearing roads.”

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Lt. Jonathan Evans said they will be staffing in the public works division, "so if something does happen later on, then we can address that as it comes."

Some people like Chris Fudge of Myrtle Beach plan to stay inside.

"I'm just trying to stay bundled up and crank up that heater," he said.

Evans advised that if people don't need to go anywhere, they should stay home and be safe.

Space heaters are a popular item during winter weather. According to Mark Nugent from Horry County Fire Rescue, people who do invest in one should make sure to keep it three feet from any object and to always turn it off before going to sleep.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.