LIST: Closings and cancellations in our area due to weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Below is the latest list of confirmed closures, cancellations and delays due to Wednesday’s expected winter storm.

Schools/Universities

-Horry County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3, due to the potential impacts of the winter storm, according to information from district spokesperson Lisa Bourcier. This cancellation also includes all extracurricular activities. School and district employees who work 240 and 246 days are asked to report to work as normally scheduled. Horry County Schools will continue to monitor the progression of the winter storm and will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon if further schedule changes are necessary for Thursday.

-Due to a National Weather Service winter storm warning predicting frigid temperatures, freezing rain and snow, Georgetown Country School District will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3, for all students and staff, according to information from the district. A decision regarding Thursday’s schedule will be announced Wednesday.

-Florence School District 1 officials have made the decision to close schools for students, faculty, and staff on Wednesday, January 3rd based on the prediction by the National Weather service of extremely cold Wednesday morning temperatures and the prediction of sleet/freezing rain early Wednesday afternoon which would result in hazardous road conditions.

-Florence County School District 2 schools and offices will operate on an early release at 11:30 a.m. for Wednesday, Jan. 3. All district events (after-school programs and athletic events) are canceled for Wednesday.

-Florence School District 3 schools will dismiss early on Wednesday. Below is the schedule of school releases:

11 a.m.: Lake City Early Childhood Center, J.C. Lynch Elementary, Olanta Elementary, Scranton Elementary

11:10 a.m.: Main Street Elementary

11:30 a.m.: Alternative Center for Education

11:45 a.m.: Ronald E. McNair Jr. High

11:50 a.m.: J. Paul Truluck Intermediate

12 p.m.: Lake City High

The district will make a determination concerning classes on Thursday at a later time and will notify parents.

-Due to inclement weather on Wednesday, January 3, 2017, Florence County School District 5 in Johnsonville employees and students will be reporting at regular time Wednesday morning and operating on a half-day schedule. Elementary will release at 11:15 a.m. and middle and high school at noon.

-Brunswick County schools will be CLOSED for students and staff

-Marlboro County School District is announcing that for Wednesday, Jan. 3, schools will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule for staff and students.

-The Marion County School District is closing schools for all students, faculty, and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 3, due to extreme temperatures and the prediction of freezing rain/snow by the National Weather Service. This includes suspending all extracurricular activities. All 240/245 day employees are to report to their regular site at their regular time.

-Dillon School District 3 and 4 will dismiss early on Jan. 3. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. High schools will dismiss at 12 p.m.

-Horry-Georgetown Technical College will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3. This applies to all faculty, staff, and students.

-Coastal Carolina University will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3, due to winter weather conditions, according to a tweet on the university's Twitter page.

-Grace Christian School in Loris will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 3.

-Florence Christian School will open at its normal time on Wednesday and operate on a half-day schedule.

-Due to pending inclement weather as a result of winter storms, Bridgewater Academy will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3, according to a press release. The school will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 4, at its regular time.

-St. Michael Catholic School in Murrells Inlet will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

-The Public Schools of Robeson County will have an early release for students at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, according to the district spokesperson. Robeson Early College will release at 11:30 a.m. due to shared transportation. The district's central office will close at 1:30 p.m.

Events/Programs

-According to Georgetown County's Facebook page: "All Georgetown County Parks & Recreation programs (including youth basketball) scheduled for 12:00pm or later on Wednesday, January 3rd, are cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather. A decision regarding programs for Thursday will be announced ASAP."

Government Offices

-Due to the possible threat of snow and icy weather, Horry County Council on Aging senior centers will be closing Wednesday at noon. They will remain closed on Thursday all day.

-Brunswick Transit System will not provide transportation services on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Offices will be open for information and reservations.

-Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs’ day programs, New Horizons HASCI Center, case management, early intervention and all offices will be closed on Jan. 3, according to information from the county.

-Conway City Municipal Traffic Court proceedings scheduled for Jan. 3 have been cancelled, according to a press release. The court proceedings are for those who received a scheduled appearance for traffic court with an address of 229 Main Street on their traffic citation. Those scheduled for the Jan. 3 traffic court date will receive notification from City Traffic Court for a new court date of Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

-Marion County Council on Aging will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Businesses

-The Little River Child Development Center will be closed on Wednesday due to the winter weather threat.

-Due to the expected inclement weather, tomorrow's B-to-B Connects at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce is canceled, according to information on the chamber's Facebook page.

-Fresenius Kidney Care Church St. Dialysis in Florence will open on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 7 a.m. and run three-hour treatments, according to a press release. On Thursday, there will be a two-hour delay and the center will again run three-hour treatments.

-McLeod Health, in a press release, announced the following closing times for its facilities on Wednesday, Jan. 3:

McLeod Oncology Seacoast - clinic closes at 2 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

McLeod Digestive Health Seacoast - clinic closes at 2 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 10 a.m.

McLeod Rheumatology Seacoast - clinic closes at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 10 a.m.

McLeod Pulmonary and Critical Care Seacoast - clinic closes at 2 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 10 a.m.

McLeod Neurology Carolina Forest - clinic will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 10 a.m.

McLeod ENT Seacoast - clinic will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 10 a.m.

McLeod Loris Seacoast Surgery - all locations will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 9 a.m.

McLeod OB/GYN Seacoast and Loris offices - will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday; reopens Thursday at 10 a.m.

McLeod Vascular Associates Seacoast and Carolina Forest - closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday

McLeod ENT Associates (Florence) - closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday

McLeod Endocrinology Associates (Florence) - closing at 2 p.m. Wednesday

McLeod Loris and McLeod Seacoast Hospitals will remain open

-The Land of Learning Child Development Center in Conway will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 3.

-Carolina Academy in Lake City will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

-A Step Ahead Child Development Center in Conway will be closed on Wednesday.

-Trinity Y2K Child Care Center in Surfside Beach will be closed on Wednesday.

-The Learning Station Child Development Center in Conway will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 3, and will follow Horry County Schools for the rest of the week.

