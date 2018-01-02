Horry County Fire Rescue, Conway FD investigating possible chemical leak

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and Conway Fire Department are investigating a possible chemical leak at 1515 Millpond Road in Conway.

Preliminary investigation has determined that no hazards exist, but crews are still investigating. There are no reports of injuries.

