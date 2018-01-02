Hartsville police seeking to identify shoplifting suspect

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Hartsville Police Department is seeking to identify a shoplifting suspect.

The suspect allegedly shoplifted and assaulted loss prevention employees at the store, according to a Hartsville PD Facebook post. Hartsville police did not specify which store the alleged crime occurred in.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call the Hartsville Police Department Investigations Division at 843-383-3029 or send a Facebook message.

