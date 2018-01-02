UPDATE: Horry County Schools closed Wednesday due to winter storm

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that all schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 3 due to potential impacts from the winter storm expected to hit our area Wednesday.

District officials stated:

All Horry County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 3, due to the potential impacts of the winter storm. This cancellation also includes all extracurricular activities. School and district employees who work 240 and 246 days are asked to report to work as normally scheduled. Horry County Schools will continue to monitor the progression of the winter storm and will provide an update on Wednesday afternoon if further schedule changes are necessary for Thursday.

See the full list of closures, cancellations, early dismissals and delays here.

Horry County Schools students were scheduled to return to class on Jan. 3 after the winter break, which began on Dec. 20. North Myrtle Beach High School returned to class on Tuesday for a make-up day, according to the district's website.

A storm system will develop off the Florida coast late tonight and early Wednesday morning, according to the WMBF First Alert Weather team. This storm system will then lift to the north, passing off the Carolina coast during the day on Wednesday. With very cold temperatures remaining in place, moisture thrown into the region from the developing storm will likely fall in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Watch and read the latest forecast here.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.