Burro Loco to close temporarily for renovations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Mexican restaurant in Myrtle Beach will be closing temporarily for renovations and will reopen later this year.

Burro Loco, located at 960 Jason Boulevard, just off Highway 17 Bypass, is undergoing extensive renovations and will be temporarily closing, according to a news release from CentraArchy Restaurants. It will reopen later in 2018, but a re-opening date was not specified.

“The new year brings with it opportunities to do new and exciting things,” said George Ogorek, vice president and COO. “We’re looking forward to reinvigorating the space as well as refreshing the menu. On behalf of Burro Loco, I’d like to thank all our guests and many supporters over the years and hope everyone will be patient with us. I look forward to sharing details on Myrtle Beach’s newest dining destination in the very near future.”

Employees at Burro Loco have been offered positions at other CentraArchy Restaurants in the area, including California Dreaming, Carolina Roadhouse, New York Prime and Gulfstream Café, the release states.

Future updates can be found at burroloco.rest

