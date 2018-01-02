How to dress for cold weather

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration offers tips for dressing for cold weather, and it said layers is key (Source: WMBF news).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – As the temperatures drop below freezing, it’s important to dress appropriately for dangerously cold temperatures.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration offers tips for dressing for cold weather, and it said layers is key. According to OSHA, the inner layer should be wool or silk to keep moisture away from the body. These materials can hold more body heat than cotton.

Your middle layer of clothing should be wool or synthetic material will help keep your body heat insulated when it gets wet. OSHA also recommends wearing loose clothing because tighter clothing can reduce blood circulation which can make you cold.

New Directions, a shelter organization said they have been in code blue since Christmas night, meaning anyone that needs shelter is welcome.

Executive Director Kathy Jenkins said all shelters are at capacity, but they are doing everything they can to make sure everyone has a place to go. Anytime the weather is dangerous, she says the shelters will welcome anyone and continue to take people in.

Executive Director Nanci Conley with the American Red Cross for Eastern South Carolina said they work with emergency management which determines the need for shelters. American Red Cross organizations don’t open up shelters itself, but they stay in close contact with community and government partners to provide support as needed.

