UPDATE: Winter Storm Warnings for Grand Strand and Pee Dee, Winter Weather Advisories for Border Belt

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from this morning through late tonight for Dillon, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, coastal Horry, inland Georgetown, coastal Georgetown, central Horry and northern Horry. Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for Darlington, Marlboro, and Scotland counties.

WHAT: Very cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to range from 10 above zero to 5 above zero. Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

WHERE: Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina.

WHEN: For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 a.m. this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin. Possible snow could produce significant reductions in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

For more on the winter weather expected in our area Wednesday, click here.

