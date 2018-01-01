North Myrtle Beach family displaced after devastating house fire

A fire burned the single-family home nearly to the ground. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Six people are without a home Monday night after a devastating fire ripped through their home early Monday morning.

Minutes after the ball dropped into 2018, sparks of a different kind lit up the sky on Bellamy Drive in North Myrtle Beach.

A fire burned the single-family home nearly to the ground. The only thing left was burnt furniture and memories of the past.

Firefighters at one point using a Blitzfire Monitor to contain the blaze, a device firefighters can set up to pump water on a fire, freeing them to walk away and attack it from another angle.

Neighbors watched the flames from yards away.

"The fire was blazing!" said Shea Murphy. "We all came out including Bill [her Husband], and the roof collapsed. It was quite the scene."

Horry County Fire Rescue is leading the investigation to find out the cause. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross says it's helping the displaced family of six.

"Everyone just enjoys it back here. It's quiet," Murphy said about the neighborhood.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is reminding people to always keep safety in mind when heating your homes, especially during a time when we're expecting frigid temperatures in our area over the next few days.

