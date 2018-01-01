Outdoor burn ban issued for Horry County, effective immediately

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Effective immediately, an outdoor burn ban is in place for the unincorporated areas of Horry County.

According to a press release, the ban will remain in place until further notice. It was initiated due to extreme fire danger resulting from low relative humidity and increased wind speeds.

Any and all outdoor burning is strictly prohibited during this ban.

