FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking cold and dangerous wind chills through Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Record cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills settle in through Tuesday.

After never making it to the freezing mark Monday afternoon, temperatures will plummet Tuesday night to record-breaking levels. The forecast for the Grand Strand is for temperatures to drop to 17 degrees by Tuesday morning. The old record is 22 degrees set in 2001. In Florence, Tuesday morning temperatures will drop to 14 degrees, shattering the old record of 20 degrees set all the way back in 1977. Some areas of the Pee Dee could see temperatures as low as 12 degrees.

In addition to the bitter cold, gusty winds will result in dangerously low wind chills through Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire area through the morning hours on Tuesday. Wind chills will drop to as low as 0 to 5 degrees at times. Wind chills this low can result in frostbite to unprotected skin in as a little as 30 minutes. Tuesday will see the region locked in the deep freeze, with afternoon temperatures only reaching the middle 30s. A continued gusty wind will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s for most of the day.

