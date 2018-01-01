SC couple’s attempt to reunite owner with red suitcase is going viral

A Murrells Inlet couple who found a red suitcase on Christmas Day are trying to get it back to its rightful owner. (Source: Nick Arditi via Facebook)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet couple’s effort to get a red suitcase they found on Christmas Day back to its rightful owner is going viral.

Nick Arditi posted a photo of the suitcase to Facebook on Christmas Day. He said he found it on Prince Creek Parkway in Murrells Inlet after it “obviously fell off someone’s vehicle.”

“It’s as full as can be,” Arditi said.

That suitcase is full of clothes, some that are new, as they still have the tags on them, according to Arditi.

He added the contents appear to belong to a young girl, between the ages of 9 and 12.

“There’s a broken-hearted little girl out there,” Arditi wrote in his post.

By New Year’s Day, the search was still on for the owner of the suitcase.

Arditi's Facebook post, however, is spreading. By 3:30 p.m. Monday, it had been shared more than 72,700 times and had over 1,600 reactions.

Commenters indicated they were sharing the post in places like Kentucky, West Virginia, Michigan, Georgia, New York and Florida, among other states.

