Firefighters battle 'significant' brush fire in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters battled a “significant” brush fire in the Longs area on Monday.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the brush fire was located in the area of the 350 block of Williamson Road.

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said the fire has burned several acres and crews used a drone to get a better idea as to how large the blaze is.

He added that crews were able to contain the fire so it didn't threaten nearby structures. 

Firefighters had it under control before 6 p.m.

