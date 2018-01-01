Firefighters battle 'significant' brush fire in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters battled a “significant” brush fire in the Longs area on Monday.

According to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue, the brush fire was located in the area of the 350 block of Williamson Road.

HCFR spokesperson Mark Nugent said the fire has burned several acres and crews used a drone to get a better idea as to how large the blaze is.

He added that crews were able to contain the fire so it didn't threaten nearby structures.

Firefighters had it under control before 6 p.m.

@hcfirerescue & Loris Fire UPDATE. Brush fire at 354 WILLIAMSON RD is Under Control. 12 pieces of Fire Apparatus & Personnel, Command Officers and Fire Investigators worked to confine fire with no damage to any structures. Estimated 5-6 acres involved. No injuries reported. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 1, 2018

@hcfirerescue and Loris Fire are working a significant brush fire at 354 WILLIAMSON RD in the Longs area of Horry County. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) January 1, 2018

