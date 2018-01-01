NWS offers tips for preparing for any winter weather

The National Weather Service is encouraging people to dress warm as temperatures drop across the area. (Source: National Weather Service)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The weather is going to be hard, but eventually people will have to head outside.

With the coldest temperatures so far this winter, the National Weather Service wants to remind residents about the best ways to stay warm.

People might want to dress for extreme cold with three or more layers, including one with insulation.

Gloves and a warm hat are a must, and waterproof boots are recommended.

People will also want to wear more than just one layer on their legs. The NWS suggests two or more layers of pants.

Motorists are also encouraged to build an emergency supply kit for their car, as one can never know when they might encounter winter weather or an emergency road closure.

Items for that emergency kit include:

Cell phone charger

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Spare tire

Flares

Water and snacks

Mittens, hats, boots and warm clothes

Flashlight

Blankets

Residents should also make sure their homes and stocked with supplies for potential winter weather. Farm animals and pets should also have the essentials they will need during any seasonal storms.

