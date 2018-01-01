Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar Tree

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating or identifying the person wanted in connection with the recent armed robbery of the Dollar Tree in the 4000 block of North Kings Highway.

According to a Facebook post on the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report No. 17-028080.

