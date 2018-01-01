Florence, Robeson school districts operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to extremely low temperatures.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, students, faculty and staff should report to school and work two hours later than their normal scheduled times.

Superintendent Neal Vincent announced that Florence School District Two will also operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday morning because of the low temperatures and wind chill that are in the forecast.

According to its website, Florence School District Four is also on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the Public Schools of Robeson County also stated the district will have a two-hour delay on Tuesday, for staff and students. Administrators decided to delay the start of classes on Tuesday because of sub-freezing temperatures.

Additionally, the Florence-Darlington Technical College announced in a tweet that it will also operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday for staff and faculty. The campus will reopen at 10 a.m.

Matt McColl, Francis Marion University's directors of media relations, said their administrative offices will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday because of the cold weather and wind chill warnings.

