Florence, Robeson school districts operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday

Here is the latest list of confirmed closures, cancellations and delays due to Wednesday’s expected winter storm.More >>
Georgetown County law enforcement is asking the public’s help in locating a man with memory issues who may be wandering in the severe winter weather.More >>
The cold weather that is impacting the Grand Strand for the first few days of 2018 isn’t being felt by just humans.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Transportation has crews preparing for the winter storm forecast to move up the coastal area beginning Wednesday. SCDOT workers in the coastal counties in the Lowcountry, Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are being resupplied with de-icing materials on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the department.More >>
The below-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning left many fountains around our area frozen solid, providing the opportunity for some beautiful pictures.More >>
Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.More >>
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.More >>
A York County woman was charged with child neglect after she reportedly had drugs and engaged in sexual activities in her parked car while her children were inside on Friday.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
A 21-year-old man has passed away following a shooting in Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party. Three other people were injured.More >>
The invasion of cold temperatures means you'll be cranking up the heat in your home, but there's a problem with the extra heat: static.More >>
Do you remember when the Cleveland Browns were perfect in pre-season, 4-0? Now they are a perfect 0-16, one of the worst teams in NFL history. Fans are going to commemorate this terrible season with a parade, hoping for a better year next year.More >>
Warming up your car as temperatures start to plummet is something plenty of people do as they finish their morning routine.More >>
The twins were born early, just in time to become the county’s last baby of 2017 and first baby of 2018.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
