Early-morning fire in North Myrtle Beach displaces family of six

Crews responded to a fire in North Myrtle Beach around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A family of six was displaced following an early-morning New Year’s Day fire in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to a structure fire off of Bellamy Road around 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-family home consumed by fire. No one was home at the time of the blaze, according to NMBFR.

Information from the American Red Cross stated volunteers were helping the family of two adults and four children by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

The fire burned the single-family home nearly to the ground. The only thing left was burnt furniture and memories of the past.

Firefighters at one point used a Blitzfire Monitor to contain the blaze. It's a device firefighters can set up to pump water on a fire, freeing them to walk away and attack it from another angle.

Neighbors watched the flames from yards away.

"The fire was blazing," Shea Murphy said. "We all came out, including Bill (her husband), and the roof collapsed. It was quite the scene."

Horry County Fire Rescue is leading the investigation to find out the cause.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is reminding people to always keep safety in mind when heating their homes, especially as frigid temperatures are expected in the area over the next few days.

