FIRST ALERT: Bitter cold wind chills kick off 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The area awoke to frigid temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. The radar is dry for us with a tiny bit of snow and sleet well to our south.

The first day of 2018 will be sunny and cold, with highs running at least 20 degrees below normal. The thermometer will hit the mid 30s Monday afternoon, but wind chills will be in the teens most of the day, even with ample sunshine.

The core of the bitter cold will settle in for Monday night and Tuesday night, when temperatures will drop into the teens across the Pee Dee and to near 20 at the beaches.

We are keeping our eye on Wednesday evening being a time for possible winter weather. This favors the coast about 30 to 40 percent. Pee Dee chances right now stand at about 20 percent.

Even into late next week, the cold air will keep a firm grip on the region. Daytime temperatures will remain stuck in the 30s to near 40 with overnight temperatures well down into the 20s.

