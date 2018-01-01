No injuries reported in early-morning hotel fire in Myrtle Beach

Florence School District One will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to extremely low temperatures.More >>
Firefighters are battling a “significant” brush fire in the Longs area.More >>
Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating or identifying the person wanted in connection with the recent armed robbery of the Dollar Tree.More >>
Fire crews responded to a hotel fire in Myrtle Beach early Monday morning.More >>
The area awoke to frigid temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. The radar is dry for us with a tiny bit of snow and sleet well to our south.More >>
Police determined Emily’s mom had been dead in their apartment for nearly 24 hours before the girl was found. The little girl had been wandering barefoot in a park across the street. She told the stranger who found her that her mom was lying on the floor, sleeping.More >>
The boy’s grandparents say he has been abused in the past, and he twice suffered burns in his mother’s custody, according to court documents.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
Nadine Nepper kept busy this holiday season, making sure everything in the house was perfect for her daughter's return from college. Julia Nepper is 23 years old and just earned a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin.More >>
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
Resolve to shop smarter in 2018.More >>
Four people have been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Huntsville that happened moments after a crowd rang in 2018 at a New Year's party.More >>
An Alabama fan attending the Sugar Bowl lost her RV after it caught fire Monday morning near the Superdome.More >>
Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its Food Lion brand homestyle buttermilk biscuits after being notified by its manufacturer the product may contain listeria monocytogenes, the company announced Friday.More >>
