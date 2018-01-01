No injuries reported in early-morning hotel fire in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Police on the scene of a hotel fire. Guests were evacuated from the building. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fire crews responded to a hotel fire in Myrtle Beach early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire around 2:30 a.m. at one of the buildings of the Sea Mist Hotel, located at the corner of Yaupon Drive and 13th Avenue South. Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach police responded to the scene.

Lt. Christian Sliker, with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, said everyone did out get out of the building safely, but some guests were displaced. The American Red Cross were assisting those guests.

Crews were able to fight the fire from the roof of the building and Sliker said it took them about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.

An investigation into what started the fire is still ongoing. Sliker said there were no smoke alarms in the building.

