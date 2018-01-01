MBPD focuses on security for A Southern Times Square event

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Police put an emphasis on security at Market Common’s A Southern Times Square event on New Year’s Eve.

Captain Joey Crosby with MBPD says planning for the event starts early.

"The planning starts basically the day after last year’s event,” Joey Crosby said. “So we’re discussing with the event organizers what they’re going to have this year, what the site plan is going to be and then working with our partners to make sure we have a good site plan in place and good safety in place for the people that are going to be here tonight.”

One tool MBPD used at the event was the sky watch tower.

“The sky watch tower in conjunction with the cameras you see will be used to monitor the crowd,” Crosby said. “To watch how the crowd is flowing. Is there any activity that we need to be mindful of? So we’ll be monitoring the crowds and deploying our resources as the crowd moves throughout the event.”

One concern many have on New Year’s Eve every year is getting home safely if any alcohol is involved. Crosby emphasized that Sunday night.

“The message tonight is to make sure that you have a plan in place,” Crosby said. “We want you to have a celebration tonight to ring in the new year. So make sure that if you’re going out tonight, make sure you have someone who can drive you home. Make sure you have a number for a taxi company or Uber so you can get home safely.”

