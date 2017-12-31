Florence man arrested after shooting, police chase, manhunt

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department was called to the 200 block of E. Liberty Street in Florence just before 5:00 Sunday night for a reported shooting, according to press releases from Florence Police and FCSO.

While in route, officers attempted to stop the suspect’s fleeing vehicle on Irby Street. The suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle on Queen Anne Road in Quinby.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office, FCSO Tracking Team, Aviation Unit and FCSO Patrol Units assisted in the manhunt.

The suspect, Kevin Austin, was eventually located by the FCSO Tracking Team near the former Byrnes Academy in Quinby.

Officers on the scene of the shooting learned Austin reportedly chased the victim behind a residence and fired a handgun at the victim, however, there are no reported injuries.

Austin has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.



