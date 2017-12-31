Winter Weather Advisory could impact NYE plans tonight in Grand - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Winter Weather Advisory could impact NYE plans tonight in Grand Strand and Pee Dee

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeastern South Carolina and Southeastern North Carolina for tonight and early Monday morning. Be careful

THREATS: A small chance of freezing drizzle or light sleet is possible into the early morning hours Monday across the Grand Strand. A smaller chance is possible across the Pee Dee, mainly areas east of I-95.

Tonight's precipitation will not be as much of an issue as Friday's freezing rain was. However, you should still use caution tonight with planning for your New Year's Eve festivities. 

Areas affected include:

  • Central Horry
  • Northern Horry
  • Coastal Horry
  • Coastal Georgetown
  • Inland Georgetown
  • Dillon
  • Florence
  • Marion
  • Williamsburg

Road conditions for your state can be found by calling 511. For a complete breakdown of the forecast for the next few days, find the WMBF First Alert Weather Team’s blog here. 

