Georgetown deputies seeking suspect in convenience store armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Shannon Bone, who is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Bone, 36, displayed a handgun Sunday morning at 521 Mini-Mart in Georgetown and robbed the store.

A witness said Bone left on foot before getting into a 2007 dark gray or black Chevrolet Trailblazer.

She is described as 5’6”, and her last known address is 175 Kent Road, Georgetown.

You’re advised not to approach her, but call 843-546-5102 to report information.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.

