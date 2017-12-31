FIRST ALERT: Winter weather chances go up as Arctic air settles in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 2018 begins with Arctic air and a chance of snow heading into midweek.

TIMING: Wednesday afternoon and evening. All models, the EURO, GFS and NAM, are in agreement for now of the snow starting after Noon and lasting until late Wednesday night. The time CAN shift and we will get a clearer picture over the next couple days.

WHERE: Most likely along the coast, and possibly stretching as far inland as I-95. The exact track of the storm will be fine tuned over the coming days. The farther off shore the low pressure system stays, the lower the chances of the snow inland. Chances of seeing snow in Florence are 20%-30% while the Grand Strand is closer to 40%-50% as of now.

WHAT WILL FALL: The frigid Arctic air mass in place Wednesday will keep temperatures below freezing. This means anything that falls would likely be all snow. With the warmer ocean, the marine layer may cause a mix of sleet/freezing rain along the immediate coast. However, anyone west of the Intracoastal Waterway would see snow.

HOW MUCH: As of the trends now, some accumulation is possible. The track of the storm will determine how much moisture will fall as snow.

Stay tuned to the WMBF First Alert Weather team as we continue to iron out the details of this chance of winter weather. You'll find updated video forecasts on our WMBF First Alert Weather app as well.

