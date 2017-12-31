FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm winding down, roads to remain treacherous

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The winter storm that slammed much of the area with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain is gradually winding down.

Light snow will continue to end across the Pee Dee through 11:00 PM. Central and eastern sections of Horry county never changed over to heavy snow, but light sleet, freezing drizzle and few snow flurries will remain possible through midnight. While much of the Grand Strand missed out on accumulating snow, sleet and freezing rain have made for extremely dangerous driving conditions in most areas.

Skies will quickly clear before sunrise as the next blast of Arctic air moves in. Temperatures by early Thursday will range from near 19 degrees across the Pee Dee to 21 across the Grand Strand. Ice and snow covered roads will continue to freeze through the night with treacherous travel expected across the entire area.

Thursday will the return of sunshine, but bitter cold air will keep temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. What little melting takes place will quickly refreeze after sunset Thursday evening.

STORM REPORTS

Very dry air in the mid levels of the atmosphere delayed the onset of precipitation across much of Horry County until the late afternoon. Then, warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere lead to more sleet and freezing rain than snow. While most of the Grand Strand received ice, snow fell heavily in most areas through the late afternoon and evening.

Snowfall across Horry county was confined to the central and northern sections of the county. Areas around Aynor and Gallicant's Ferry picked up 3 to 4 inches of snow while areas around Conway measured 1 to 1.5 inches.

Steady snow fell most of the afternoon across Marion and Dillon Counties. Dillon and Marion both picked up 3 inches of snow with isolated reports of 4 inches across other parts of the County.

Heavy snow brought much of Florence County to a standstill Wednesday afternoon. Totals across the city of Florence ranged from 2.5 to 4 inches. Elsewhere across Florence County, 3 to 4 inches of snow was common.

Darlington County snow totals ranged from 3 inches near Hartsville to 4 inches near Darlington. Marlboro, Scotland and Robeson county were also blanketed with 2 to 4 inches of snow.

Places exceptionally far south such as Georgetown and Kingstree also saw 4 inches of snow.

