FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm timeline and totals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter storm warnings remain in effect for most of the region with snow and sleet arriving midday today and the First Alert Weather team has adjusted the snowfall forecast up slightly.

A storm system will develop off the Florida coast this morning. This storm system will then lift to the north, passing off the Carolina coast around midday. With very cold temperatures remaining in place, moisture thrown into the region from the developing storm will fall in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The combination of below freezing air temperatures and very cold ground temperatures will allow for a rapid accumulation of snow, sleet and freezing rain through the afternoon and evening. Travel will quickly become hazardous on this evening and Thursday morning as ice and snow accumulate on all roadways.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain will change to snow across the Grand Strand, while mainly snow is expected for inland areas.

STORM SPECIFICS

TIMING: A mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain will likely move into the region from the late morning hours through midday today. The precipitation will likely fall as light snow well inland with more of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing near the beaches. The intensity of the wintry mix and snow will increase through the afternoon. The heaviest freezing rain, sleet and snow will arrive from the late afternoon through the early evening. The precipitation will remain primarily snow inland. Closer to the beaches, the mix of freezing rain and sleet will likely change to snow late in the day as the storm gradually pulls away. All snow will come to an end around midnight tonight.

HOW MUCH: The latest round of forecast models has indicated an increased potential for snow across much of the region. As a result, the First Alert Weather Team is increasing the snowfall forecast by about an inch for areas along and east of the I-95 corridor. The updated forecast now calls for two to four inches of snow from all of Horry and Georgetown counties and into Marion County and southern Florence County. Along the I-95 corridor, forecasts totals have been increased slightly to one to three inches. West of Interstate 95, the snow will be lighter, with accumulations generally around an inch. Ice accumulations may reach as much as .10 to .20 inches for areas near the beach. This is enough ice to result in sagging trees and tree limbs. A few tree limbs may break and result in isolated power outages.

IMPACTS: Extremely dangerous travel conditions will develop through today. With the ground and road surfaces so cold from the recent cold snap, accumulations will be rapid as the precipitation starts. All road surfaces will likely be ice and snow covered by the late afternoon and evening hours. Unlike most winter storms, where milder temperatures result in rapid melting, a prolonged stretch of bitter cold weather will lead to areas of snow and ice on area roads for several days.

