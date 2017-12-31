FIRST ALERT: Winter storm warnings now in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The winter storm watch that was in effect for most of the region has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for accumulations of snow, sleet and freezing rain. This will be a high impacts winter storm.

A storm system will develop off the Florida coast late tonight and early Wednesday morning. This storm system will then lift to the north, passing off the Carolina coast during the day on Wednesday. With very cold temperatures remaining in place, moisture thrown into the region from the developing storm will fall in the form of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

The combination of below freezing air temperatures and very cold ground temperatures will allow for a rapid accumulation of snow, sleet and freezing rain through the day on Wednesday. Travel will quickly become hazardous on Wednesday as ice and snow accumulate on all roadways.

A mix of sleet and freezing rain will change to snow across the Grand Strand, while mainly snow is expected for inland areas.

STORM SPECIFICS

TIMING: A mix of light snow, sleet and freezing rain will likely move into the region from the late morning hours through midday Wednesday. The precipitation will likely fall as light snow well inland with more of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing near the beaches. The intensity of the wintry mix and snow will increase through the afternoon. The heaviest freezing rain, sleet and snow will arrive from the late afternoon through the early evening. The precipitation will remain primarily snow inland. Closer to the beaches, the mix of freezing rain and sleet will likely change to snow late in the day as the storm gradually pulls away. All snow will come to an end around midnight Wednesday night.

HOW MUCH: The accumulation forecast is very dependent on the exact track of the area of low pressure. Based on the latest information. Most of the region will likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet. The areas with the greatest risk of 3 inches of snow will exist from inland Horry County, through southern Florence County and into Marion and Robeson Counties. West of Interstate 95, the snow will be lighter with accumulations generally around and inch. Across the Grand Strand, the mix of sleet and freezing rain at the beginning of the storm will lead to totals of generally one to two inches. Ice accumulations may reach as much as .10 to .20 inches for areas near the beach. This is enough ice to result in sagging trees and tree limbs. A few tree limbs may break and result in isolated power outages.

IMPACTS: Extremely dangerous travel conditions will develop through Wednesday. With the ground and road surfaces so cold from the recent cold snap, accumulations will be rapid as the precipitation starts. All road surfaces will likely be ice and snow covered by the late afternoon and evening hours. Unlike most winter storms, where milder temperatures result in rapid melting, a prolonged stretch of bitter cold weather will lead to areas of snow and ice on area roads for several days.

It's very important to remember that significant changes to the forecast are steel possible through Wednesday morning as the exact track and strength of this storm system become more clear. A track of the storm closer to the coast would result in higher amounts of ice and snow and is something we'll be watching for very carefully through Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned to the WMBF First Alert Weather team as we continue to iron out the details of this chance of winter weather. You'll find updated video forecasts on our WMBF First Alert Weather app as well.

