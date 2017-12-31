Multiple crews on scene of apartment fire in Surfside Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Multiple crews on scene of apartment fire in Surfside Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: HCFR Twitter) (Source: HCFR Twitter)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue, Surfside Beach Fire, and Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire worked to extinguish an apartment fire in Surfside Beach Sunday afternoon, according to Tweets from HCFR.

The fire broke out at 1101 2nd Avenue Ext. North and was quickly knocked down. As a result, one apartment was heavily damaged and three others were damaged by smoke. 

The Red Cross will be assisting 3 adults. 

There are no reported injuries.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.  

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly