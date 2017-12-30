Local artist finishes painting for Beach Ball Classic

A local artist finished a first of its kind painting for the Beach Ball Classic Saturday. Ben Wachter spent his time at the high school basketball tournament painting a mock-up of the tournament’s program.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Bitter cold air will continue for the start of 2018 along with the chance of winter weather. Well below temperatures of the last several days will drop even further for the first week of 2018. The current weather pattern across the US will continue to favor repeated shots of very cold weather into the Carolinas. Each of the next seven nights will feature temperatures well below freezing, often in the 20s, and perhaps even dropping into the te...More >>
The City of Hartsville has partnered with the Darlington County Habitat for Humanity to tear down derelict homes in local neighborhoods. Mary Catherine Farrell, Hartsville Assistant Soliciting Manager said he purpose of the project to improve the community and increase the tax-value of other houses in the neighborhoods.More >>
Florence Police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left one injured, according to Lt. Brandt with the Florence Police Department. The shooting occurred at Magic City Night Club at 155 West Lucas Street in Florence.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Police Department gathered outside the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Friday afternoon to honor the life of Pfc. Joe McGarry with a memorial service. McGarry died in 2002 after he was shot while on duty.More >>
An alleged Kay Jeweler's ad for this $24.99 ring circulating on Facebook has caused a frenzy.More >>
An Albertville mom was surprised with a special gift for Christmas that was twelve years in the making. It took all four of her daughters to make it happen. "We struggled. We did struggle but that's ok. That has made them who they are," says McCaffrey. Raising a child as a single parent is tough. Terri McCaffrey raised four of them, all girls. When Amber, the oldest, got married it was Terri's dream to one day see all o...More >>
A second and third man have been arrested in connection with two teenagers who were beaten at a Christmas Eve bonfire event in Gramercy.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after he reportedly sent nude photographs of his ex-girlfriend to her friends on a social media app. Baton Rouge Police Department have in custodyMore >>
